SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Sunday’s practice in Sacramento, Kings guard Malik Monk talks about the team learning to play without their All-Star De’Aaron Fox, how playing more physical impacts the high pace they want to play with, the progress he’s seen over the last two wins against the Trail Blazers and Thunder, overcoming recent shooting woes, where his high confidence comes from and why he wasn’t too impressed with Keegan Murray’s dunk on Chet Holmgren.

