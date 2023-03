SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Thursday’s practice, Malik Monk talks about the 4-0 record following the All-Star break, looks ahead to another matchup with the Clippers one week after Sacramento’s 176-175 double overtime win over LA, his 45 point outing off the bench in that contest and the Kings historic offensive numbers being produced this season.

