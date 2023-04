SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Malik Monk talks about Sacramento’s preparations for Saturday’s Game 1 of their NBA playoff matchup with the Golden State Warriors, the anticipation for his first playoff experience and the message from the coaching staff to keep their week of practices close to what they looked like in the regular season.

Saturday’s game between the Kings and Warriors will tip-off at Golden 1 Center at 5:30 p.m.