SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Malik Monk previews Thursday’s Game 3 of their playoff series with the Warriors, talks about heading into the game with a 2-0 lead in the series, Golden State’s Draymond Green suspended for the game, the possibility of Sacramento being officiated differently after the first two games and seeing Mike Brown awarded the NBA’s Coach of the Year.

