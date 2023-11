SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Malik Monk talks about Monday’s impressive 132-120 win over the Cavs at Golden 1 Center, seeing four Sacramento starters score at least 20 points on the night, De’Aaron Fox looking like himself in his return to his Kings, Keegan Murray’s defensive effort, Mike Brown’s 400th career win and experiencing the most fun game of the young season.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction