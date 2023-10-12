SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento native and former Kings player Matt Barnes joined FOX40’s Sean Cunningham to talk about his transition from 14-year NBA veteran to a member of the media, serving as an analyst and co-host of the popular podcast “All the Smoke,” which will record a show in the Capital City at Urban Roots Brewery and Smokehouse on Saturday afternoon.
Joining Barnes will be his co-host Stephen Jackson, who played alongside Barnes during their time in Golden State, and together they will be celebrating the fifth season of their award-winning podcast with its second in-person show at Urban Roots this year.
Last April, in the middle of the Kings first-round playoff series against the Warriors, the duo welcomed Kings fan favorite Jason Williams for a taping of the show in front of a live audience.
This Saturday, Barnes and Jackson will bring in former Kings star Mike Bibby, who is a fitting follow-up guest to J-Will, since the Kings traded Williams to Vancouver in 2001 to acquire Bibby, who would spend nearly seven seasons with Sacramento.
Bibby is a fan-favorite in his own right thanks to his heroics in Game 5 of the 2002 Western Conference Finals the biggest shot in the Sacramento-era, a game-winning bucket in Game 5 to beat the Lakers and giving his Kings a 3-2 series lead. Los Angeles would beat the Sacramento in seven games and remains a series highly scrutinized for questionable officiating.
Barnes and Bibby were teammates during the 2004-05 season, before Barnes was traded alongside Chris Webber to Philadelphia. Barnes appeared in 43 games for Sacramento that season. He would return to the Kings in the 2016-17 season, before being waived after 54 games.
In addition to “All the Smoke”, Barnes, 43, serves as a television analyst during Kings games for NBC Sports California and an NBA analyst for ESPN.
Saturday’s show at Urban Roots will begin at 3:00 p.m., doors open at 1:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at UrbanRootsBrewing.com/ats.