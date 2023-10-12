SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento native and former Kings player Matt Barnes joined FOX40’s Sean Cunningham to talk about his transition from 14-year NBA veteran to a member of the media, serving as an analyst and co-host of the popular podcast “All the Smoke,” which will record a show in the Capital City at Urban Roots Brewery and Smokehouse on Saturday afternoon.

Joining Barnes will be his co-host Stephen Jackson, who played alongside Barnes during their time in Golden State, and together they will be celebrating the fifth season of their award-winning podcast with its second in-person show at Urban Roots this year.

Last April, in the middle of the Kings first-round playoff series against the Warriors, the duo welcomed Kings fan favorite Jason Williams for a taping of the show in front of a live audience.

This Saturday, Barnes and Jackson will bring in former Kings star Mike Bibby, who is a fitting follow-up guest to J-Will, since the Kings traded Williams to Vancouver in 2001 to acquire Bibby, who would spend nearly seven seasons with Sacramento.

Matt Barnes brings his popular podcast "All the Smoke" to Urban Roots in Sacramento, with former Kings star Jason Williams as their guest. We talk about J-Will's popularity with fans & attending Saturday's playoff game @55buckets @Matt_Barnes22 @DaTrillStak5 @UrbanRootsBeer pic.twitter.com/ArwRXbQCVU — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) April 17, 2023

Bibby is a fan-favorite in his own right thanks to his heroics in Game 5 of the 2002 Western Conference Finals the biggest shot in the Sacramento-era, a game-winning bucket in Game 5 to beat the Lakers and giving his Kings a 3-2 series lead. Los Angeles would beat the Sacramento in seven games and remains a series highly scrutinized for questionable officiating.

Barnes and Bibby were teammates during the 2004-05 season, before Barnes was traded alongside Chris Webber to Philadelphia. Barnes appeared in 43 games for Sacramento that season. He would return to the Kings in the 2016-17 season, before being waived after 54 games.

In addition to “All the Smoke”, Barnes, 43, serves as a television analyst during Kings games for NBC Sports California and an NBA analyst for ESPN.

Saturday’s show at Urban Roots will begin at 3:00 p.m., doors open at 1:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at UrbanRootsBrewing.com/ats.