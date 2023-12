SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Sacramento’s 144-119 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday night, Kings head coach Mike Brown calls for accountability from his team for poor defense, allowing five Boston players to score at least 20 points, seeing his team not be able to push the pace, allowing 22 3-pointers and falling to the NBA’s top team.

