SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown gives his thoughts on Monday’s 127-117 loss to the Pelicans, being eliminated from the In-Season Tournament, New Orleans beating Sacramento for the third time this season, the impact of Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado, the defensive effort on Zion Williamson, the role Harrison Barnes plays for his team, and how the pace has slowed down from last season.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction