(KTXL) — A day before the Sacramento Kings first playoff game in 16 seasons, head coach Mike Brown and point guard De’Aaron Fox have been named finalists for some of the NBA’s top awards.

Brown is a finalist for the NBA Coach of the Year honor while Fox is a finalist for the Clutch Player of the Year Award, the league announced Friday.

Mike Brown ready for Sacramento to host Game 1 playoff series with Warriors

Brown was named a finalist a day after receiving the NBCA Coach of the Year Award, which was voted on by all head coaches of the NBA.

Brown is named a finalist for the NBA Coach of the Year after generating one of the best turnarounds in the league in recently memory.

Before the 2022-23 season, the Kings had the longest playoff drought in NBA history at 16 seasons and the longest active non-playoff streak among NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL teams.

As for Fox, the Clutch Player of the Year Award goes to the player who is among the top scorers in “clutch situations” this season.

Fox finished the regular season with the most points in clutch situations with 194 points.

Clutch situations occur when the game’s scoring margin is within five points in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime.

In his sixth NBA season, Fox averaged 25.0 points, 6.1 assists and a career-high 4.2 rebounds. Fox also made his first NBA All-Star appearance this season with teammate Domantas Sabonis.

The league will announce the award winners at a later time.

