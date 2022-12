SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about the honest film session he had with his team the morning after Sacramento’s disappointing loss to the Charlotte Hornets, talks about the lapses he noticed defensively, the lack of physicality and pleads for fans to vote for Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox to get them in the All Star game.

