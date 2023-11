SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown discusses Friday’s In-Season debut, which resulted in a 105-98 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the strong effort from Keon Ellis against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the triple-double from Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter breaking out of his early season funk and Sacramento pushing the pace again.

