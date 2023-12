SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown analyzes Saturday’s 123-117 win over the Nuggets, talks about the impact of Nikola Jokic after recording his eighth triple-double of the young season, De’Aaron Fox notching a career-high 16 assists, the spark JaVale McGee provided Sacramento in the victory, Malik Monk’s 26-points off the bench and bouncing-back from Wednesday’s loss to the Clippers.

