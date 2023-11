SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings coach Mike Brown on earning his 400th victory against the Cavs – the franchise that gave him his first head coaching job, getting the defensive player of the game crown, the defensive effort from Keegan Murray, having four starters finish with at least 20 points on the night, De’Aaron Fox’s looking great in his return from a five-game absence and sweeping the three-game homestand.

