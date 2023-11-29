SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown calls out Sacramento’s terrible defensive effort following Wednesday’s 131-117 loss to the Clippers, the role the previous night’s win over the Golden State Warriors might have played in the sluggish outing, having to work their way out of a 20-point hole in consecutive nights, the performance from Sasha Vezenkov over the past two games and how he views the talented Clippers team when they’re shooting as well as they did in the victory.

