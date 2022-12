SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown gives his thoughts about Wednesday’s 134-120 victory over the Lakers, the consecutive 20 rebound games from Domantas Sabonis, his triple-double, the late ejection of De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento’s improvements from the loss to the Hornets and how Keegan Murray may have broken the defensive player of the game necklace.

