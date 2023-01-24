SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about the many accolades from his team, including an NBA record setting opening quarter with 12 made 3-pointers in the period, the sixth triple-double of the season from Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk breaking out of a slump, Trey Lyles season high performance off the bench and what Harrison Barnes means to his team, following Monday’s 133-100 beat-down of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction