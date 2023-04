SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown, following Thursday morning’s shootaround ahead of Game 3 against the Warriors in San Francisco, talks about receiving the NBA’s Coach of the Year award for the second time in his career, doing so in the first season in Sacramento and previews Game 3 of the playoff series coming up later in the evening with Golden State.

