SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown speaks with reporters on Thursday, reflecting on Wednesday’s season opening victory in Utah against the Jazz, Harrison Barnes electric first half in that game, his postgame comments reacting to the horrific mass shooting in Maine, and looking ahead to Friday’s home opening game in Sacramento against the Golden State Warriors.

The Kings and Warriors game from Golden 1 Center on Friday will tip-off at 7:00 p.m.