SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown chats with reporters about the success of the 4-3 road trip, leading their group in the NBA’s new In-Season Tournament, having Keegan Murray back at practice after missing the last two games with lower back soreness and facing the Golden State Warriors for the third time already with Tuesday night’s matchup in Sacramento.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction