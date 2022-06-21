SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings are introducing Mike Brown as the team’s new coach Tuesday.

Brown was officially announced as the Kings’ new coach on May 9, becoming the team’s 21st head coach in the Sacramento era and the 11th since Rick Adelman, who last coached the team to a playoff appearance in 2006.

Brown previously served as an associate head coach for the Golden State Warriors, who won the NBA Championship with a 4-2 series victory over the Boston Celtics in the Finals. It’s Brown’s fourth NBA championship as an assistant coach and third overall with the Warriors.

During the NBA playoffs, Brown was the acting head coach for Game Four of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies due to Golden State head coach Steve Kerr testing positive for COVID-19.

The Warriors defeated the Grizzlies 101-98 to a 3-1 lead in the series.

Brown served on Kerr’s staff since 2016. As a head coach, Brown has 347-216 record in the NBA.