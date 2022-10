SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown discusses the room for improvement from his team, following Sunday’s 126-94 preseason beat-down of the Portland Trail Blazers, the 34 assists from his team, the play between Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox, and getting his first taste of Sacramento fans at Golden 1 Center.

