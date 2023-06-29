ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) – Chris Haynes, who serves as national NBA reporter for Bleacher Report and TNT, and his wife Charlotte, talk to FOX40’s Sean Cunningham about opening Charlene’s Beauty Shop in Elk Grove. The shop, nearly one month old, welcomed Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell on Tuesday afternoon to join Haynes as a guest for his popular podcast “This League UNCUT” which was recorded live in front of an audience inside the store.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction