LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTXL) – Kings two-way center Neemias Queta discusses Saturday’s thrilling 94-92 sudden death loss to the Orlando Magic to open the Las Vegas Summer League. He talks about his crucial 3-pointer to help force overtime, his 23-point performance and the anticipated matchup between Keegan Murray and Paolo Banchero.