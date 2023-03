STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento Kings two-way player and Stockton Kings center Neemias Queta talks to FOX40’s Sean Cunningham about the season-ending 98-97 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the G League playoffs, the emotions being bounced as the top seed in the Western Conference and reflects on the positives of the season overall.

