(FOX40.COM) — Light the cathedral.

The Sacramento Kings have a new fan in Pope Francis, who was gifted a personalized jersey with his name on the back, according to a video on team owner Vivek Ranadive’s Instagram account.

“The Pope is also a King! Light the Beam!,” Ranadive’s Instagram post reads.

In the video, the pope was given the team’s black icon uniform with the No. 13 on the back to symbolize the year he became the head of the catholic church.

Kings minority owner Dorene Dominguez is the person giving the pope the jersey in the video. Dominguez could be heard in the video telling the pope “this is the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento.”

Dominguez is the Kings’ sole Latina minority owner, according to a 2016 interview on the team’s website. She is the chairwoman and CEO of Vanir Construction Management, a role she served since 2004.

Sacramento’s name derives from a religious meaning.

The city’s Spanish name translates to English as Sacrament, which is a religious ceremony or ritual.