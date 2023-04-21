(KTXL) — Purple pride has spread throughout the city of Sacramento with the Kings in the NBA playoffs for the first time in 16 seasons.

As the community rallies behind the Kings, buildings and landmarks across the City of Sacramento have lit up in purple during the playoff run.

•Video Above: New Kings mural in downtown Sacramento

Buildings and landmarks that have been illuminated in purple include the Sacramento Municipal Utility District headquarters building, the Safe Credit Union Performing Arts Center, Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park, the broadcast tower of a local television station, and lights throughout Capitol Mall.

Bars and restaurants in downtown and midtown have also been lit up in purple. WHIRED Wine Bar and Camden Spit & Larder near the Golden 1 Center are some of the eateries and bars that have purple lights illuminated.

Some of the buildings lit up in purple are shown below:

SMUD headquarters

SMUD lit up purple lights at the exterior of the entrance from its headquarters building at 6201 S Street in the East Sacramento area.

Safe Credit Union Performing Arts Center

The exterior of the Safe Credit Union Performing Arts Center in downtown was lit up in purple. The purple lights can be seen from the top of the building.

Capitol Mall lights

Lights across Capitol Mall were lit up in purple on the roads coming to and from the Tower Bridge.

WHIRED Wine Bar

WHIRED Wine Bar at 410 L Street in downtown Sacramento has purple lights hanging near its entrance.

Camden Spit & Larder

Restaurant Camden Spit & Larder at 555 Capitol Mall was spotted with purple lights hanging near its entrance.

Panda Express

Purple lights were spotted near the Panda Express location on 5801 Folsom Boulevard in the East Sacramento area.

The Panda Express anchors a plaza that includes Angry Chickz, Taichi Bubble Tea and a T-Mobile store. The Panda Express is across the street from Corti Brothers, a gourmet grocery store.