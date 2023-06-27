(KTXL) — Sacramento Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez is reportedly the new coach for the Canadian men’s national basketball team.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that Fernandez will replace Nick Nurse as the head coach of a program that seeks to compete in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

•Video Above: Kings draft picks Colby Jones, Jalen Slawson introduced in press conference

Fernandez’s previous coaching experience at the international level was for programs in Spain and Nigeria, the latter under Kings head coach Mike Brown.

Fernandez joined the Kings coaching staff in 2022 after serving as an assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets for six seasons.

He served as the head coach for the Kings’ Summer League team in 2022 and was an acting head coach three times during the 2022-23 regular season.

Fernandez became acting head coach after Brown was ejected from a game and later assumed the role again for two games after Brown entered health and safety protocols in December.

Following a resurgent season from the Kings, Fernandez became a top coaching candidate for multiple head coaching vacancies. Fernandez interviewed for the head coach positions for the Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.