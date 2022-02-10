Report: Kings trade Marvin Bagley III in four-team deal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings made another move hours before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday.

The Kings traded former No. 2 overall pick, Marvin Bagley III, in a four-team deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The other three teams involved in the trade were the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bagley is heading to the Detroit Pistons and the Kings are acquiring Donte DiVincenzo from the Bucks and Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson from the Pistons.

It’s the Kings’ second move in three days after trading Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to the Indiana Pacers in a six-player deal on Tuesday. The Kings acquired Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2023 second-round pick in Tuesday’s trade.

Sabonis, Lamb and Holiday all played in the Kings’ 132-119 home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.