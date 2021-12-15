Gentry tests positive for COVID-19, will not coach Kings against Wizards

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings confirmed that coach Alvin Gentry has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach Wednesday’s night game against the Washington Wizards.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Gentry said he’s “largely asymptomatic” aside from a “scratchy throat.”

Gentry needs successive negative tests 24 hours apart to return to bench. He says he’s largely asymptomatic, except for a scratchy throat. Sacramento will have an acting coach for its interim coach. https://t.co/W8LuxKY5z3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2021

Kings cancelled morning shoot-around and team is testing to discover if there are more positive tests, sources tell ESPN. There’s no decision yet on an acting head coach for tonight, although assistants Mike Longabardi and Doug Christie are most likely candidates. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2021

Gentry will need successive negative tests 24 hours apart before he is able to coach again, Wojnarowski said. The Kings are undergoing testing to identify any additional cases.

The team will have an interim coach for Wednesday’s game, with ESPN reporting that assistant coaches Mike Longabardi and Doug Christie are both likely options.

Gentry took over for former head coach Luke Walton following Walton’s firing in November. Gentry had previously served as head coach for the New Orleans Pelicans and had head coaching stops with the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns.

The Kings have been at the bottom of the league for years, with their current 15-year stretch without a playoff berth tied for the longest in NBA history with the Clippers franchise, which missed the playoffs from 1977-91 while playing in Buffalo, San Diego and Los Angeles.

A 2019 ESPN article ranked Sacramento Kings fans as “the most miserable fan base in pro sports.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.