Reports: Kings trade Haliburton, Hield, Thompson to Indiana Pacers

(KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings traded Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to the Indiana Pacers in a six-player deal on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Kings’ return from the Pacers are Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2027 second-round pick, Wojnarowski reported.

The move comes after months of speculation that the Kings were going to be aggressive prior to Thursday’s trade deadline.

Wojnarowski previously reported that the Kings ended their pursuit for Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons due to their asking price being “too steep” and that a “pathway to a trade agreement with Sixers doesn’t exist.”

The Kings are scheduled to host the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.