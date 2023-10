SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Thursday’s 116-113 win over the Utah Jazz, Kings rookie Colby Jones talks about making the most of preseason by fitting in so well with Sacramento main rotation players, the funny moment in San Francisco against the Warriors where he nearly threw-up during the game and how he feels he’s been able to be so impactful for the team.

