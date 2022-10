SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The annual Sacramento Kings Fan Fest took over Golden 1 Center on Sunday afternoon as fans were treated to a number of events including an open team practice ahead of Wednesday’s NBA season opener, as well as skill competitions and the headlining event, the rookie talent show with Chima Moneke, Keon Ellis and last year’s rookie Davion Mitchell.

