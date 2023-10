SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings players took to the court on Saturday afternoon at Golden 1 Center to show off of their skills to their adoring fans ahead of Wednesday’s season opener for the annual Fan Fest.

The event was headlined by the rookie talent show, where Jordan Ford and Colby Jones demonstrated some dance moves, while Jalen Slawson chose to serenade the crowd with his rendition of a Taylor Swift song.