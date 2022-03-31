SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A judge denied a request for a restraining order against Kings center Richaun Holmes in a Sacramento County court on Wednesday.

Allexis Holmes, Richaun Holmes’ ex-wife, recently filed a temporary restraining order in Sacramento County on behalf of her son. Allexis Holmes accused the Kings big man of physically abusing their 6-year-old child.

The 28-year-old NBA player and Allexis Holmes appeared in court virtually through Zoom Wednesday morning with their attorneys.

The restraining order being denied allows Richaun Holmes to have visitations with his son under a custody ruling in LA County.

Allexis Holmes’ attorney, Shelley O’Brien, requested a two-day trial in which the court would hear from witnesses and consider evidence.

Court Commissioner Kimberly E. Parker said the case won’t continue in Sacramento County, as the two parties are involved in a custody battle in Los Angeles County. A LA County court previously ruled in February that there was insufficient evidence of abuse, but an LA-based special custody evaluator was assigned to further investigate the case.

The custody evaluator is still conducting the investigation on how custody should be assigned. The evaluator is tasked with interviewing both parties, the child, school advisors and caretakers.

Allexis and Richaun Holmes divorced in 2019 and have since been in a custody dispute over their 6-year-old boy in LA county since 2020.

A hearing regarding the custody dispute is scheduled on April 5 in a LA County court.

The Sacramento County judge said a child under 12 must be the one to file a restraining order against a parent or guardian with a guardian present during the filing, according to California Family Code 6031a.

Per the judge, Allexis Holmes needed to have her son file a restraining order directly against Richaun Holmes for the case to be considered, especially since she wasn’t present during the alleged incidents.

Additionally, Allexis Holmes filed a formal notice indicating she plans to move to Georgia. With the pending move to Georgia, along with Richaun Holmes in Sacramento for “work purposes,” Parker said the Sacramento County family court would “not be the most convenient forum for [the case] to be heard.”

According to court documents, Allexis Holmes alleges her ex-husband struck their son, causing him to bleed during a visitation on Feb. 6.

Allexis Holmes claims her son suffered a bruise and contusion and had marks on his legs in other separate incidents after coming back from visitation.

After the Sacramento Bee first reported the allegations against Richaun Holmes, the Kings big man denied the allegations in a series of since-deleted tweets on March 23.

“You have to be goofy as hell to believe that about me…my heart BEATS for my son i live this very life to see him happy and could never raise a hand to harm him EVER,” Holmes tweeted.

Richaun Holmes hasn’t appeared in a game since March 16 after the Kings announced earlier this month that the 28-year-old will miss the remainder of the game due to “personal reasons.”

On March 23, the Kings released a statement in regards to the allegations against Richaun Holmes.

The entire Sacramento Kings organization would like to express our strong stance against any form of assault and domestic violence. We respect the legal process and will continue to monitor the situation closely. Sacramento Kings