SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) – The NBA must really, really like the Sacramento Kings after all.

When the NBA released the 82-game regular season schedules for all 32 teams on Thursday afternoon, Kings fans saw their team make a leap from just six nationally televised matchups initially set for last season, to a whopping 22 games set for a national audience for the season ahead.

After finishing third in the Western Conference last season, winning 48 games to snap a 16-season postseason drought and taking the Golden State Warriors to seven games in a thrilling playoff series, the Kings have been rewarded with six games on TNT, five on ESPN and 11 set to be televised on NBA-TV.

FOX40 reported earlier in the week that Sacramento would open the 2023-24 season in Utah on Oct 25, before tipping-off their home schedule two nights later on Friday, Oct. 27 against the Warriors, which will be the first of the Kings’ national broadcasts set for ESPN.

The last time the Kings had at least five games on ESPN and six games broadcast on TNT was back in the 2006-07 season.

The new season will feature 15 sets of back-to-back sets. Six of those contests will both be played on the home floor of Golden 1 Center, while six more will be played consecutively on the road.

Sacramento’s longest road trip will reach seven games beginning in San Francisco on Jan. 25 and spanning through Dallas, Memphis, Miami, Indiana, and Chicago before concluding Feb 5. in Cleveland.

The Kings longest homestand will feature two six-game streaks in December and March.

The NBA’s new in-season tournament will begin Fri. Nov. 10 for Sacramento against Oklahoma City. As part of the West Group C, they will compete against the Thunder, Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs. Each team will host two games at home and two more on the road. Those games will be played on Tuesdays and Fridays in November.

The tournament’s games will count towards the regular season overall record and will finish with a championship game on Dec. 9 in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the Sacramento Kings 2023-24 season go on sale Friday and presale access available at Kings.com/presale.