SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings and Grammy award-winning rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson announced a multi-year partnership Wednesday that involves the recording artist’s wine and spirits company and charity.

The partnership includes Jackson’s wine and spirits company Sire Spirits LLC becoming the official champagne and spirits partner of the Kings. Jackson will also get involved with Sacramento Kings Foundation with his G-Unity Foundation to invest in the city’s youth throughout the season.

Jackson’s champagne Le Chemin du Roi — which translates to The King’s Path — and Branson Cognac will be served courtside and to season ticket members, according to a news release.

We are thrilled to partner with Curtis and bring Sire Spirits to Golden 1 Center for our fans and guests to enjoy. This partnership continues the Kings’ commitment to supporting diverse entrepreneurs and aligns our shared passion for providing youth with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed. I am excited to work together to support the Sacramento community. Vivek Ranadive, Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman

Wednesday’s announcement comes after Jackson was spotted sitting courtside at an NBA Summer League game with Kings owner Vivek Ranadive. The Kings owner also posted a picture of him and the rapper on Instagram.

According to the Kings, Jackson plans to host high school students at a Kings game in a suite, participate in a sweepstakes for a road meet-and-greet and take part in an episode of the Kings-produced series “Beyond the Paint,” which explores the “cross-section of sports, culture, and social issues.”

Jackson will also work with the team to create live entertainment experiences at the downtown Sacramento area, the Kings said.

“I did this deal after meeting with Vivek Ranadive and learning how he and the entire Kings organization genuinely shares my philosophy of promoting conscious capitalism,” Jackson said in a statement. “I very much look forward to meeting the Kings fans and expanding the reach of my G-Unity Foundation and spirits brands in and around the city of Sacramento.”