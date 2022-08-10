SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings’ 2022 preseason schedule was announced Wednesday morning with two games at the Golden 1 Center.

The Mike Brown-led Kings will tip off the preseason at Crypto.com Arena against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 3.

The Portland Trail Blazers will come to town for a game at Golden 1 Center on Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. The Kings will head on the road after taking on the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center on October 12.

The Kings will close out the preseason with a game against the Lakers at home on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

According to a press release, tickets for all Kings home games, including the preseason matchups, will be available later this month.

The NBA 2022-23 regular season schedule has not yet been released, but the Kings are currently holding a sweepstakes for one lucky fan regarding their home opener.

One lucky Kings fan who predicts the correct opponent for their regular season home opener will win two tickets for the game. Those who are interested in the sweepstakes can enter at Kings.com/EnterToWin.

It’s been a busy offseason for the Kings, who hired Brown as head coach and made acquisitions in the free agent and trade market.

The Kings’ offseason includes the signing of free agent guard Malik Monk and the acquisition of Kevin Huerter. Sacramento also drafted Iowa’s Keegan Murray with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft in June.

The rookie made quite an impression in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, being named MVP after averaging 23.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field and 40% from three-point range in four games.

The Kings are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2006. Sacramento currently have the longest-playoff in NBA history at 16 seasons.