(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Kings recently announced enhancements that fans can expect to see at Golden 1 Center during the 2023-24 NBA Season.

“As we gear up for the regular season, we are excited to enrich our fan experience,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart in a press release. “From exclusive benefits, interactive experiences, new food and beverage concepts and more convenient ways to pay, we are committed to making sure fans have an enjoyable game day.”

Royalty Pass+

Royalty Pass+ is a paid membership that grants fans access to exclusive game-day and season-long benefits. Benefits include food and beverage credit at each home game, a $50 Kings Team Store credit, members-only gear, invitations to private events, Playoffs presale access and more. Fans can purchase a membership at Kings.com/RoyaltyPassPlus.

Royalty Pass, the free-to-join Kings loyalty program, continues this season with new, personalized ways for fans to unlock exclusive offers and earn rewards for engaging with the team. By watching and attending games, purchasing Kings gear, playing predictive gaming and more, fans can complete challenges and earn food and beverage credit at Golden 1 Center, discounts at the Kings Team Store, and other great prizes. More information on Royalty Pass and how to participate is available at Kings.com/RoyaltyPass.

New Concourse Activation for Fans

Also new this season, fans will be able to take part in an interactive game, the Golden 1 Skills Challenge, located at Section 111. During the experience, fans are encouraged to follow movements directed by Sacramento Kings’ beloved mascot, Slamson, and the Golden 1 Credit Union mascot, Goldie, including dribbling on a mini-court. As fans collect points, they are rewarded with an opportunity to take a photo with the Sacramento Kings Victory Beam.

New Food and Beverage Offerings

Starting this season, Kings fans will enjoy faster, more convenient purchasing experiences throughout the arena via Clover® Sport technology from Fiserv. Nearly 300 Clover devices will be deployed in concession locations and premium seating areas, creating faster checkout times.

Also, this season, Golden 1 Center is expanding mobile ordering options, powered by the Tapin2 platform, to every stand in the arena allowing fans to stay in the action and order from their seats for mobile pickup.

Building on Golden 1 Center’s award-winning, locally sourced food and beverage program, the venue has announced a variety of new offerings for Kings fans this season, including a Birria Grilled Cheese at Centro’s, a Double Smash Burger with 916 Sauce at Café Bernardo’s and Gyro Fires at Petra Greek, to name a few.

Fans interested in quick snacks and beverages can visit Power Market, a self-service convenience store, located on the Plaza level near Section 118. This grab-and-go space, utilizing Mashgin AI and computer vision for the checkout process, will provide fans with gameday needs such as water, chips, candies, and more.

Wine enthusiasts can visit the new in-arena wine destination with varietals produced from California’s most noteworthy regions at Belle Glos Wine Cellar, located by the southwest entrance of the arena. The location will offer wine by bottle and glass from brands such as Belle Glos, Boen, Elouan and Napa Valley Quilt.

The Market Kitchen, a new concept located at Section 201, adjacent to the Sierra Nevada Draught House, will highlight chicken wings and feature the Kings 2023 Capitalize: Food winner, Sugar Coated Cupcakes, with their Chicken and Waffle Cupcakes.

Kids Club and First Game Program

This season, the team has bolstered the Sacramento Kings Kids Club, presented by Delta Dental of California. Parents can sign their kids up for the free membership at Kings.com/KidsClub to have access to special news and family-friendly opportunities throughout the season, or upgrade to the 2023-24 Kids Club All-Star Membership to get a kit full of Kings gear and exclusive perks which will go on sale at Fan Fest on October 21.

The Kings have also enhanced the First Game Program, presented by First 5 California which includes a certificate, mini ball and commemorative button for fans attending a game for the first time. Kings fans can pick up these items at the First Game kiosk located at Section 124.

Kings Team Store

As the Kings renovate their flagship Team Store, fans are encouraged to visit the Team Store located at the southwest entrance on L Street open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., or shop online at KingsTeamStore.com. In addition, on home game days, fans can shop at a special pop-up location on the main floor of DOCO’s West Plaza across from Macy’s starting October 15. Renovations are expected to be finalized in late November.