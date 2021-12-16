Sacramento Kings cancel practice amid uptick in COVID cases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings have canceled practice scheduled for Thursday as a source said the team is experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases among its players.

Wednesday, the team and the Associated Press reported interim coach Alvin Gentry tested positive for COVID-19 and players Marvin Bagley III and Terence Davis were placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Gentry said he’s “largely asymptomatic” aside from a “scratchy throat.” He will need successive negative tests 24 hours apart before he is able to coach again.

Assistant Doug Christie coached the team in place of Gentry, leading the Kings to victory, 119-105, against the Washington Wizards.

Gentry took over for former head coach Luke Walton following Walton’s firing in November. Gentry had previously served as head coach for the New Orleans Pelicans and had head coaching stops with the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns.

The Kings are scheduled to face the Grizzlies on Friday at Golden 1 Center. Memphis has won four straight against Sacramento.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.