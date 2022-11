SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Saturday’s practice in Sacramento, Kings head coach Mike Brown chats about Friday’s victory over the Lakers in Los Angeles, the way his team has battled back form an 0-4 start to the season to be a game under the .500 mark, previews a third matchup in 12 games with the Golden State Warriors, Keegan Murray’s off-court personal matters and talks about how hard he’s coaching De’Aaron Fox.

