(KTXL) — “The Fox and the Ox” are all-star bound.

Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is joining his teammate Domantas Sabonis at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. It’s Fox’s first all-star selection, as he’s leading the NBA in clutch situations with 128 points.

Clutch situations occur when the game’s scoring margin is within five points in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime.

Fox and Sabonis become the first Kings teammates to get selected to the all-star game since 2004. Brad Miller and Peja Stojakovic were the last teammates to represent the Kings at the all-star game.

After not being selected as a starter or reserve, Fox is going to the all-star game as one of three injury replacements. Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors were also named injury replacements for the all-star game.

Fox, Edwards, and Siakam are replacing Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), and New Orleans Pelicans (Zion Williams) due to injury.

In his sixth season in the NBA, Fox is averaging 24.2 points, 6.3 assists, and a career-high 4.3 rebounds while shooting a career-high 50.4% from the field.

Sabonis was selected to the all-star game as a reserve on Feb. 2. It’ll be Sabonis’ third all-star game appearance with his previous two coming as an Indiana Pacer.

Fox and Sabonis have been part of a resurgence for the Kings this season. The Kings currently have the third-best record in the Western Conference at 31-23 and are two games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the second spot in the conference.

The Kings currently hold the longest playoff drought in North American sports, missing the playoffs for 16 consecutive seasons.

The 2023 NBA All-Star game will be on Feb. 19 at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.