Sacramento Kings face Utah Jazz in home opener

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Utah Jazz Friday night in their first home game of the 2021 NBA season.

Sacramento finished 18-24 in Western Conference play and 16-20 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Kings allowed opponents to score 117.6 points per game and shoot 48.9% from the field last season.

Utah finished 52-20 overall and 28-14 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Jazz averaged 6.6 steals, 5.2 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES

Kings: None listed.

Jazz: Trent Forrest: out (concussion), Rudy Gay: out (right heel).