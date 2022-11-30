SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings have filed to trademark a nickname for the team that emerged during their seven-game winning streak in November.

The team filed an application to trademark BEAMTEAM on Nov. 21, according to a search on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office registry website. The application, which is currently pending, was filed a day after the Kings defeated the Detroit Pistons 137-129.

If the Kings acquire the trademark, the team would have legal rights to the nickname on merchandise and anything related to basketball and the franchise.

The “Beam Team” became a nickname for the Kings due to a purple beam that illuminates from the Golden 1 Center that follows each victory. “Light the Beam” also became a popular chant among fans this season and the beam was subject to memes throughout social media.

According to the Kings, the purple beam is powered by four lasers and it debuted on 916 Day as a “way for the team to further deepen its connection with the city.”

The beam has also become popular among players including point guard De’Aaron Fox, who tweeted “LIGHT THE BEAM” after the team’s road 120-114 victory against the Los Angles Lakers on Nov. 11.

The Kings started lighting the beam on Oct. 31 after a road victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The beam is lit up after each home and away victory.

When the team won seven games in a row in its latest win streak, it was its first time winning that many in a row since the 2004-05 season. The streak ended after a 106-115 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 23, which started a three-game losing streak.

The Kings will look to light the beam again when they host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. The game marks the return of former guard Tyrese Haliburton, who was traded to the Pacers in a move that brought Domantas Sabonis to the Kings prior to last season’s trade deadline.