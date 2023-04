SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) –

The Kings held their final practice session in Sacramento ahead of Saturday’s Game 1 playoff matchup with the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center. Domantas Sabonis sinks the halfcourt shot to conclude the team’s practice session and De’Aaron Fox finishes his shooting routine with a dunk.

Saturday’s Game 1 between the Kings and Warriors tips-off at 5:30 p.m.