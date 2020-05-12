Sacramento Kings give ticketholders refund option for unplayed games

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The last time Sacramento Kings fans were allowed inside the Golden 1 Center was March 11.

They were supposed to play the New Orleans Pelicans but the game was postponed before tipoff to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

No NBA games have been played since.

“I didn’t realize, personally, how much of a distraction sports are and how much I would miss them,” Sacramento-area attorney Mike Wise told FOX40 Monday. He has been a Kings season ticketholder for the past five seasons. “Not being able to go to a game, which I go to regularly, or turn it on as background when I’m cooking a meal for my kids.”

With the finish of the season still in flux, the Kings have made a change to their refund policy.

Previously, in some cases, games had to be canceled for a refund but in a statement sent to FOX40, the update reads:

While we await more information from the league regarding the 2019-20 season, it is our commitment to provide flexible options to ticket holders regarding impacted games. Tickets already purchased for a postponed Kings home game are eligible to be credited towards the 2020-21 season or a refund is available upon request. Sacramento Kings

Reports online said the NBA could lose anywhere between $500 million and a billion dollars if the season is completely canceled.

Speculation about NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s plan to resume the season includes games at a neutral site like Walt Disney World.

“You have to have some certainty when you engage in a contractual relationship with your fans and for that reason, they don’t just allow people to request their money back for no good reason,” explained Wise.

Wise said the Kings’ decision to refund money, whether future games take place or not, is the right call.

“I think it’s appropriate that they would give them their money back and you’ve got folks who are sitting at home and not working who need the money,” said Wise.

FOX40 reached out to Ticketmaster, which said refunds in an event of cancellation are always automatic. A spokesperson for the company added that refunds for postponed events are the call of the event organizers.

If you have purchased tickets for games that haven’t been played yet through a third-party ticket service, Kings officials said please check with them to get your refund.