(KTXL) — Sacramento Kings general manager Monte McNair has been named the NBA’s Executive of the Year for the 2022-23 season, the league announced Wednesday.

McNair received the 16 first-place votes and 98 total points in league voting. It’s the third time the Kings had have the NBA’s top executive, but McNair is the second person in franchise history to get the honor.

•Video Above: Kings head coach Mike Brown reflects on the 2022-23 season

Geoff Petrie, who was behind the Kings’ success in the early 2000s, received the award twice in 1999 and 2001.

In McNair’s third year in his role, the Kings had one of the league’s best turnarounds in recent memory, finishing as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record. That record was an 18-game improvement from a year prior.

The Kings made their first playoff appearance since the 2005-06 season.

Notable moves that McNair including the hiring Mike Brown in May 2022. Brown was recently named the first unanimous winner of the NBA Coach of the Year Award.

Other moves McNair made that are responsible for the team’s turnaround are acquisitions of Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk and Keegan Murray.

Huerter came to the Kings through a trade while Monk signed a two-year, $19 million contract. Murray was selected fourth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Murray finished the most three-pointers made in a season by a rookie in NBA history.

During the 2022-23 season, McNair signed a three-year contraction extension with the team.