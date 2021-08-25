Sacramento Kings, Golden 1 Center hosting job fair today

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings and Golden 1 Center are hosting a job fair Wednesday to fill over 100 part-time jobs.

The job fair is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel in downtown Sacramento.

Available positions include event security officers, utility crew, box office ticket takers, elevator operators and more.

Applicants are encouraged to pre-submit applications online, but walk-in applicants will also be interviewed.

Masks are required at the event, according to the Kings’ website. All employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1.

