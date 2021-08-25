Sacramento Kings, Golden 1 Center hosting job fair today

Kings

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings and Golden 1 Center are hosting a job fair Wednesday to fill over 100 part-time jobs. 

The job fair is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel in downtown Sacramento. 

Available positions include event security officers, utility crew, box office ticket takers, elevator operators and more. 

Applicants are encouraged to pre-submit applications online, but walk-in applicants will also be interviewed.  

Masks are required at the event, according to the Kings’ website. All employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1.

For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News