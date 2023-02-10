SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox speaks with reporters on Friday morning about being named to his first NBA All-Star game, doing so as an injury replacement in the Western Conference, his feelings about not being selected initially by the coaches as a reserve, what it means for him to make the team while representing Sacramento and expecting to see Kevin Huerter in the 3-point shootout during All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City.

