SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown reflects on Friday’s Game 6 win over the Warriors to even their opening round playoff series, being able to host a Game 7 in Sacramento on Sunday, Domantas Sabonis swollen eye from the elbow of Kevon Looney and looking to continue to push the pace on Golden State as they will play their third game in five days.

