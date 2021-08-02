Sacramento Kings add Doug Christie to coaching staff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After finishing last season in the bottom 10 in defense, the Sacramento Kings are adding a defensive specialist from their glory days to their coaching staff.

Team officials announced the hiring of Doug Christie as an assistant coach Monday.

“It’s been a dream of mine to coach for the Sacramento Kings,” Christie said in the announcement. “I feel like I have some unfinished business.”

Christie played 14 seasons in the NBA for multiple teams, including for the Sacramento Kings from 2000 to 2005.

During his time as starting shooting guard for the Kings, Christie was named to NBA All-Defensive First Team in 2003 and named NBA All-Defensive Second team in 2001, 2002 and 2004, according to team officials.

Christie’s defensive play helped the Kings reach the playoffs for multiple consecutive seasons during his time with the team.

“Doug has been a pillar within the Sacramento Kings organization for decades,” said Sacramento Kings Head Coach Luke Walton. “I’m excited to add his years of basketball knowledge and energy to our coaching staff and our great group of players.”

Prior to joining the Kings’ coaching staff, Christie most recently worked as a broadcast NBA analyst for NBC Sports California and a radio host for KHTK.